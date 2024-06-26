More than 70% of Ukrainian refugees intend to return from Lithuania to Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91752 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103895 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120348 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189599 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233895 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143516 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369256 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181771 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149640 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197930 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65688 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100498 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86514 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31265 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91752 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86630 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 103895 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100629 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120348 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1394 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4642 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11833 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13471 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17446 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

More than 70% of Ukrainian refugees intend to return from Lithuania to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20664 views

According to a survey by the International Organization for Migration, more than 70% of Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania intend to return to Ukraine as soon as the country becomes safer. About 79% plan to stay in Lithuania for the next six months.

More than 70% of Ukrainian refugees intend to return from Lithuania to Ukraine

According to the survey of needs and intentions, in the next six months the majority of those who arrived will remain in Lithuania, but a significant part of the refugees plan to return as soon as it is safer in Ukraine. Transmits UNN with reference to Lithuanian National Radio and Television.

Details

According to a study by the office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM Lithuania), the majority of Ukrainian military refugees would like to return to Ukraine, but with a change in the security situation, 12% were undecided. On the other hand, currently and in the next six months, about 79% of respondents intend to stay in Lithuania. At the same time, 20% reported that they were not sure about their plans. Only 1% plan to leave in the next six months.

Obstacles and challenges

The need to learn Lithuanian is growing, 62% of Ukrainians call the language barrier one of the main obstacles in finding a job.

Obviously, the longer Ukrainians live in Lithuania, the more they need to integrate and achieve their goals here, and language is one of the most important aspects

– explained the head of the IOM representative office in Lithuania, Eitvydas Bingyalis.

The survey revealed the main factors determining the needs of Ukrainian refugees:

About 60% of respondents named financial support as their main need,

43% – language courses,

36% – employment and work,

34% – health services,

25% – possession of long-term housing.

Last year's data

Interestingly, in the summer of 2023, only 8% of respondents indicated the need for accessibility of language courses; however, in June-September of the same year, 18% of respondents indicated the need to master the language environment.

Addition

In the two years since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, almost 87 thousand Ukrainian citizens have arrived in Lithuania. Currently, according to the IOM survey, about 45% of Ukrainians in Lithuania are employed; 15% have created jobs for themselves, the rest are looking for work.

EU extends temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 202625.06.2024, 12:59 • 29922 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyOur people abroad
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31