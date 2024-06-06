More than 50% of teenagers tend to neglect safety rules for explosive objects

The results of a study of awareness among children about Mines and explosive objects indicate that the majority of Ukrainian children are prone to risky behavior. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press servicein the state emergency service of Ukraine.

53% of Ukrainian teenagers are prone to dangerous behavior and are prone to risky steps in relation to mines and other explosive objects.

A study of awareness and behavioral patterns among children and their parents revealed the following data::

Dangerous behavior is typical for children from communities whose territories are mined. The group of the highest risk of dangerous behavior in relation to explosive objects includes children aged 14-17 years.

Older girls with the same level of awareness tend to exhibit safer behavior towards mines and explosive objects. The lowest risk group is children aged 10-13 years.



The study was conducted by UNICEF and Rating Group as part of the European Union in Ukraine humanitarian aid in March — April 2024 across Ukraine, with a focus on 27 areas contaminated with explosive objects.