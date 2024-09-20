More than 5 thousand square kilometers of Ukrainian land have been cleared of mines since the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression - Ministry of Defense

Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale armed aggression, state mine action operators have surveyed and cleared 5308 km² of Ukrainian territory. The progress of demining was discussed at a meeting of the National Mine Action Authority chaired by First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that since the beginning of the year, non-technical surveys have been carried out in 59 territorial communities, 235 km2 have been identified as probably contaminated.

Humanitarian demining is currently underway at 282 sites with a total area of 17.5 km2, of which 88 sites with a total area of 7.23 km2 have already been transferred to local communities.

In addition, in accordance with the Action Plan for clearing agricultural land of explosive hazards, 2,059 km2 were surveyed and demined. This territory was returned to productive use.

According to the results of the initial non-technical survey of the territories affected by explosive hazards, their area decreased from 156 thousand km2 to 142 thousand km2 said Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.

The members of the National Mine Action Authority decided to form a consolidated position of Ukraine to participate in the 5th Review Conference of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction.

In addition, Colonel Ruslan Berehulia, Head of the Secretariat of the National Mine Action Authority, who heads the Main Department of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety, announced the start of work on mine action plans for 2025.

Attention was also paid to the demining of the Ukrainian sea. It is planned that next year Ukraine will receive three more demining ships. We currently have two of them.

In addition, the effectiveness of maritime demining has increased thanks to the support of Germany, which donated special equipment for detecting and classifying explosive objects.

More than 50 countries have already been invited: Switzerland prepares to host conference on demining in Ukraine