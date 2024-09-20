More than 5 thousand square kilometers of Ukrainian land have been cleared of mines since the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression - Ministry of Defense

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108488 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112541 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182410 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145515 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147859 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140759 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189891 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112230 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179626 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104850 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times
February 28, 08:14 PM • 48515 views

February 28, 08:14 PM • 48515 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on
February 28, 08:20 PM • 36574 views

February 28, 08:20 PM • 36574 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 65492 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 37030 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 37030 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 32998 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182361 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 182361 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189870 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189870 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179607 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206790 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 195468 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195468 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 145994 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145994 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145563 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149977 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 141130 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141130 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157767 views
More than 5 thousand square kilometers of Ukrainian land have been cleared of mines since the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression - Ministry of Defense

More than 5 thousand square kilometers of Ukrainian land have been cleared of mines since the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14271 views

State mine action operators have surveyed and demined 5308 km² of Ukrainian territory since the beginning of Russian aggression. The area of contaminated territories has decreased from 156 thousand km² to 142 thousand km².

Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale armed aggression, state mine action operators have surveyed and cleared 5308 km² of Ukrainian territory. The progress of demining was discussed at a meeting of the National Mine Action Authority chaired by First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that since the beginning of the year, non-technical surveys have been carried out in 59 territorial communities, 235 km2 have been identified as probably contaminated.

Humanitarian demining is currently underway at 282 sites with a total area of 17.5 km2, of which 88 sites with a total area of 7.23 km2 have already been transferred to local communities.

In addition, in accordance with the Action Plan for clearing agricultural land of explosive hazards, 2,059 km2 were surveyed and demined. This territory was returned to productive use.

According to the results of the initial non-technical survey of the territories affected by explosive hazards, their area decreased from 156 thousand km2 to 142 thousand km2

said Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.

The members of the National Mine Action Authority decided to form a consolidated position of Ukraine to participate in the 5th Review Conference of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction.

Image

In addition, Colonel Ruslan Berehulia, Head of the Secretariat of the National Mine Action Authority, who heads the Main Department of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety, announced the start of work on mine action plans for 2025.

Attention was also paid to the demining of the Ukrainian sea. It is planned that next year Ukraine will receive three more demining ships. We currently have two of them.

In addition, the effectiveness of maritime demining has increased thanks to the support of Germany, which donated special equipment for detecting and classifying explosive objects.

More than 50 countries have already been invited: Switzerland prepares to host conference on demining in Ukraine18.09.24, 13:46 • 17575 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
switzerlandSwitzerland
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising