More than 470 settlements are without electricity in Ukraine, Ukrenergo calls to reduce electricity consumption in the evening

As of Tuesday morning, April 30, 417 settlements were without power due to the fighting and technical reasons. Electricity consumption continues to decline due to warming, but there is still a shortage in the power system in the evening, so Ukrainians are urged to consume electricity sparingly. UNN reports this with reference to Ukrenergo.

According to Ukrenergo, there are new blackouts in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions due to the fighting. For technical reasons, power outages occurred in Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

As of 09:30 on April 30 , electricity consumption is 2.5% lower than at the same time yesterday, April 29.

However, as Ukrenergo pointed out, the power system still has a shortage of electricity during certain evening peak hours. Due to the damage caused by Russian missile strikes, power plants cannot generate enough electricity to cover all consumer needs. That is why Ukrenergo called on consumers to consume electricity sparingly.

Currently, the power system has only network restrictions due to damage to trunk network equipment by Russian drones and missiles.

Consumption restrictions are reportedly in effect throughout the day in the Kharkiv region. In the morning, about 204,000 household consumers were cut off from electricity. Industrial consumption in Kryvyi Rih is also restricted around the clock.

