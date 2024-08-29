More than 4 thousand Russian war crimes against children are being investigated in Ukraine

Prosecutors are investigating more than 4,000 war crimes against children in Ukraine, which have killed 570 and injured 1,528 young Ukrainians. This was stated by Yulia Usenko, Head of the Department for Protection of Children's Interests and Combating Domestic Violence of the Prosecutor General's Office, during a national telethon, UNN reports with reference to the OGP.

In total, more than 4,000 war crimes against Ukrainian children are being investigated, resulting in 570 deaths and 1,528 injuries. Children in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions suffered the most. In Kharkiv region alone, more than 400 children were killed or injured as a result of Russian aggression - said Yulia Usenko.

She said that Ukraine is closely cooperating with the International Criminal Court in the investigation of Russia's war crimes. Thanks to joint efforts, the ICC has already issued six arrest warrants for high-ranking Russian officials - two of them for the crime of deportation committed against children.

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops have destroyed or damaged more than 3,400 Ukrainian educational institutions.

The occupiers not only shelled schools and kindergartens, but also used them as military bases, which is a gross violation of international humanitarian law.

Educational institutions in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions suffered the most from Russian aggression.

International humanitarian law prohibits the targeting of civilian infrastructure, including educational facilities. Russian shelling of schools is a war crime, punishable under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This means that anyone involved in such crimes must be punished - Usenko added.

