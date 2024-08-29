More than 4 thousand Russian war crimes against children are being investigated in Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123827 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127823 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 209573 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 159267 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156290 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144383 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 204340 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112568 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192346 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105173 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 88531 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 62889 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 103220 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 100022 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 48617 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 209573 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 204340 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 192346 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 218922 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206770 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 26261 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 42541 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152747 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151863 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155849 views
More than 4 thousand Russian war crimes against children are being investigated in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16237 views

Prosecutors are investigating more than 4,000 war crimes against Ukrainian children. 570 children were killed and 1528 wounded, with Donetsk and Kharkiv regions suffering the most.

Prosecutors are investigating more than 4,000 war crimes against children in Ukraine, which have killed 570 and injured 1,528 young Ukrainians. This was stated by Yulia Usenko, Head of the Department for Protection of Children's Interests and Combating Domestic Violence of the Prosecutor General's Office, during a national telethon, UNN reports with reference to the OGP. 

In total, more than 4,000 war crimes against Ukrainian children are being investigated, resulting in 570 deaths and 1,528 injuries. Children in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions suffered the most. In Kharkiv region alone, more than 400 children were killed or injured as a result of Russian aggression

- said Yulia Usenko.

She said that Ukraine is closely cooperating with the International Criminal Court in the investigation of Russia's war crimes. Thanks to joint efforts, the ICC has already issued six arrest warrants for high-ranking Russian officials - two of them for the crime of deportation committed against children.

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops have destroyed or damaged more than 3,400 Ukrainian educational institutions.

The occupiers not only shelled schools and kindergartens, but also used them as military bases, which is a gross violation of international humanitarian law.

 Educational institutions in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions suffered the most from Russian aggression.

International humanitarian law prohibits the targeting of civilian infrastructure, including educational facilities. Russian shelling of schools is a war crime, punishable under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This means that anyone involved in such crimes must be punished

- Usenko added.

The number of victims is constantly increasing: Kostin tells Indian PM about Russia's crimes against Ukrainian children23.08.24, 15:41 • 24947 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies

