More than 30 cars collided in Russia: four people died, including a child

In the Russian Novgorod region, more than 30 cars collided on the M-11 highway, killing four people. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN writes.

Details

According to Russian media, more than 30 cars collided on the M-11 Neva highway in the Novgorod region.

It is noted that 4 people died in the accident, one of them a child. Emergency services are working at the scene. Traffic in the direction of Moscow is blocked.

Recall

In Nizhny Tagil, near the oil depot at the San Donato station, an explosive deviceattached to one of the tanks detonated .