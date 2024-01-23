More than 200 different objects were damaged, 18 people were killed: Zelensky on new massive Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, another massive Russian strike in Ukraine has damaged more than 200 facilities and killed 18 people. He warned that the death toll could rise as rescue efforts continue, especially in Kharkiv.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another massive Russian attack - more than 200 different objects were damaged, 18 people were killed, UNN reports.
"...regarding the Russian strike in the morning. Almost 40 missiles of various types - another combined attack to try to bypass our air defense system. A significant part of the missiles was shot down. Unfortunately, there were some hits. More than 200 different objects were damaged - 139 houses alone, ordinary houses... 130 people were wounded or injured. All of them are being provided with the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, 18 people were killed..." - Zelensky said.
The Head of State expressed condolences to the families and friends. He did not rule out that the death toll could increase.
"In Kharkiv, for example, a rescue operation is still underway - the rubble of a building is being dismantled. It was an ordinary high-rise building, ordinary people lived there. Just normal life is what modern Russia sees as a threat to itself. This state is a typical terrorist. And let them in Russia know that the Ukrainian character can be quite long-range in response. the Russian war will definitely come home to where this evil came from, where it should calm down. It is there, in Russia. I thank everyone who ensures that the logistics of the terrorist state, the infrastructure, and the Russian state itself feel the real price of war," Zelenskyy summarized.
Russian attack on Kharkiv: 8-year-old girl and her mother among the dead23.01.24, 20:01 • 32459 views