More than 200 different objects were damaged, 18 people were killed: Zelensky on new massive Russian attack

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another massive Russian attack - more than 200 different objects were damaged, 18 people were killed, UNN reports.

"...regarding the Russian strike in the morning. Almost 40 missiles of various types - another combined attack to try to bypass our air defense system. A significant part of the missiles was shot down. Unfortunately, there were some hits. More than 200 different objects were damaged - 139 houses alone, ordinary houses... 130 people were wounded or injured. All of them are being provided with the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, 18 people were killed..." - Zelensky said.

The Head of State expressed condolences to the families and friends. He did not rule out that the death toll could increase.

"In Kharkiv, for example, a rescue operation is still underway - the rubble of a building is being dismantled. It was an ordinary high-rise building, ordinary people lived there. Just normal life is what modern Russia sees as a threat to itself. This state is a typical terrorist. And let them in Russia know that the Ukrainian character can be quite long-range in response. the Russian war will definitely come home to where this evil came from, where it should calm down. It is there, in Russia. I thank everyone who ensures that the logistics of the terrorist state, the infrastructure, and the Russian state itself feel the real price of war," Zelenskyy summarized.

Russian attack on Kharkiv: 8-year-old girl and her mother among the dead