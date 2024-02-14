More than 1 million test strips for diabetes patients issued in Ukraine under the reimbursement program

Ukrainians have received more than a million test strips under the reimbursement program, UNN reports, citing the National Health Service of Ukraine.

Details

Since October 1, 2023, when medical devices were included in the state reimbursement program, pharmacies have dispensed more than 1.1 million units of blood glucose test strips by electronic prescription.

Test strips for blood glucose meters are intended for patients with type I diabetes mellitus. You can get the products free of charge or with a partial co-payment if you have an e-prescription from your family doctor, general practitioner, pediatrician or endocrinologist.

The program includes 23 trade names of glucose meter test strips.

As of today, the NHSU has reimbursed pharmacies over UAH 4.8 million for the sale of test strips under the reimbursement program.