Monobank suffered a powerful DDoS attack

Another DDoS attack has been launched against Monobank, the bank's co-founder Oleg Gorokhovsky said in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

"Another powerful DDoS. They are persistent, there is nothing to say. I really want to bring down Monobank. But it is difficult," Gorokhovsky wrote.

Recall

On May 1, Gorokhovsky reported a failure in the work of monobank.

Later, monobank's operation was restoredand the bank is currently analyzing the reasons for this.