Monobank suffered a powerful DDoS attack
Kyiv • UNN
Monobank suffered another powerful DDoS attack.
Another DDoS attack has been launched against Monobank, the bank's co-founder Oleg Gorokhovsky said in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.
"Another powerful DDoS. They are persistent, there is nothing to say. I really want to bring down Monobank. But it is difficult," Gorokhovsky wrote.
Recall
On May 1, Gorokhovsky reported a failure in the work of monobank.
Later, monobank's operation was restoredand the bank is currently analyzing the reasons for this.