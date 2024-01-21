Monobank is again under attack by hackers and suffers a DDoS attack

Mobile bank monobank suffered a new hacker attack late in the evening on January 21. This was reported by the co-founder of monobank, Oleg Gorokhovsky, UNN reports.

Details

I think today Monobank is one of the most attacked IT targets in the country. DDoS attacks are ongoing. An attack with a total load of 580 million service requests has just ended. It's just outer space Golokhovsky wrote.

He thanked the bank's IT team, which "stands guard over our IT infrastructure.

Horokhovsky also added that at 22.46 a new wave of attacks began.

As I was writing, a new wave began ... Halt! Oleh Horokhovsky wrote.

