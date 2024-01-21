ukenru
Monobank is again under attack by hackers and suffers a DDoS attack

Monobank is again under attack by hackers and suffers a DDoS attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 92341 views

Monobank suffered a large-scale DDoS attack in the evening of January 21, which was confirmed by the company's co-founder Oleg Gorokhovsky. It is reported that a new wave of cyberattacks began at 22:46.

Mobile bank monobank suffered a new hacker attack late in the evening on January 21. This was reported by the co-founder of monobank, Oleg Gorokhovsky, UNN reports.

Details

I think today Monobank is one of the most attacked IT targets in the country. DDoS attacks are ongoing. An attack with a total load of 580 million service requests has just ended. It's just outer space

Golokhovsky wrote.

He thanked the bank's IT team, which "stands guard over our IT infrastructure.

Horokhovsky also added that at 22.46 a new wave of attacks began.  

As I was writing, a new wave began ... Halt!

Oleh Horokhovsky wrote.

Night DDoS attack on monobank took place in a couple of waves - Gorokhovsky

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Technologies

