Monobank is again under attack by hackers and suffers a DDoS attack
Kyiv • UNN
Monobank suffered a large-scale DDoS attack in the evening of January 21, which was confirmed by the company's co-founder Oleg Gorokhovsky. It is reported that a new wave of cyberattacks began at 22:46.
Mobile bank monobank suffered a new hacker attack late in the evening on January 21. This was reported by the co-founder of monobank, Oleg Gorokhovsky, UNN reports.
Details
I think today Monobank is one of the most attacked IT targets in the country. DDoS attacks are ongoing. An attack with a total load of 580 million service requests has just ended. It's just outer space
He thanked the bank's IT team, which "stands guard over our IT infrastructure.
Horokhovsky also added that at 22.46 a new wave of attacks began.
As I was writing, a new wave began ... Halt!
