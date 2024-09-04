ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Mongolian police detain people who tried to unfurl Ukrainian flag during Putin's visit

Mongolian police detain people who tried to unfurl Ukrainian flag during Putin's visit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38805 views

Mongolian police arrested protesters who tried to unfurl a Ukrainian flag during Putin's visit to the Government Palace. Five other people with an anti-Putin banner were forced to disperse.

Mongolian police arrested protesters who tried to unfurl the Ukrainian flag while Russian President Putin was climbing the stairs to the country's government palace. UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

In Mongolia, police detained people with a Ukrainian flag as President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin appeared in the main square of Ulaanbaatar and  walked up the red carpet of the Government Palace to bow to the statue of Genghis Khan. A crowd of people watched the procession from behind barriers. According to media reports, five other people who gathered a few blocks west of the square held an anti-Putin banner and a Ukrainian flag. However, they were forced to disperse after hearing about the arrests.

Recall

Mongolia could not arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin despite the International Criminal Court's warrant because the country is almost entirely dependent on energy imports from Russia. This was stated in a statement by Mongolia to Politico.

Mongolia did not arrest Putin under the ICC warrant. The Foreign Ministry announced a blow to the system of international criminal law02.09.24, 21:17 • 92035 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World

