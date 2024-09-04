Mongolian police detain people who tried to unfurl Ukrainian flag during Putin's visit

Mongolian police arrested protesters who tried to unfurl the Ukrainian flag while Russian President Putin was climbing the stairs to the country's government palace. UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

In Mongolia, police detained people with a Ukrainian flag as President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin appeared in the main square of Ulaanbaatar and walked up the red carpet of the Government Palace to bow to the statue of Genghis Khan. A crowd of people watched the procession from behind barriers. According to media reports, five other people who gathered a few blocks west of the square held an anti-Putin banner and a Ukrainian flag. However, they were forced to disperse after hearing about the arrests.

Recall

Mongolia could not arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin despite the International Criminal Court's warrant because the country is almost entirely dependent on energy imports from Russia. This was stated in a statement by Mongolia to Politico.

Mongolia did not arrest Putin under the ICC warrant. The Foreign Ministry announced a blow to the system of international criminal law