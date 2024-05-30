Money transfers don't work: the network complains about failures in the operation of Monobank

The Mobile App Monobank crashed on May 30. Users complain that they can't use online banking and perform money transactions. This is reported by UNN with reference to user statements in social networks.

details

In particular, some users report that when you log in to the app, an error message immediately appears,

Users of social networks write that they can't use online banking services at all from about 15:00).

Addition

The co-founder of the bank, Oleg Horohovskyi, admitted that for some time there were problems with "p2r transfers" in the operation of the application. According to him, as of 3:34 p.m., everything is working as it should.

recall

At the beginning of the month, on May 2, another DDoS attack was carried out on Monobank .This was stated by the bank's co-founder Oleg Gorokhovsky.