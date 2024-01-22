Money on blood: today the trial of the ex-official of Odesa emergency services will take place, he faces up to 8 years in prison

Today, on January 22, at 14:00, Kyiv District Court of Odesa will consider the prosecutor's request to take into custody the former acting general director of the Odesa Regional Center for Emergency Medical Aid and Disaster Medicine, Oleksandr Mykhailenko. This was reported to UNN by the press service of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The court hearing will be held on Monday, January 22, at 14:00, in the Kyiv District Court of Odesa - said the prosecutor's office.

In court, the prosecutor's office will request that Mykhaylenko be taken into custody and removed from office.

Recall

On January 19, investigators of the National Police of Ukraine served suspicion notice to Oleksandr Mykhailenko, former acting director general of the Odesa Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine.

Mykhailenko held this position in 2022-23. In this position, he set up a scheme to purchase Z-bandages "krovospas" at an inflated price, which, according to preliminary estimates of law enforcement officers, earned almost UAH 500 thousand. As a result of a search at Mykhailenko's residence, USD 53.5 thousand and an expired emergency medical certificate were seized.

In addition, in 2023, the head of the regional military administration in Odesa region changed. The region is now headed by Oleh Kiper, the former head of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office. He called the healthcare sector and restoring order there a priority. Earlier, he changed the management of at least five regional medical centers, including the Emergency Center.