Monday's exchange rate: what the NBU has set
Kyiv • UNN
Hryvnia slightly strengthened against the euro
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate for Monday, October 21, UNN reports citing official information on the regulator's website.
Dollar exchange rate
1 US dollar - 41.23 (+/- 0 kopecks)
Euro exchange rate
1 euro - 44.72 (-6 kopecks)
We would like to add that the average commercial exchange rate today, on October 20, was UAH 41.46 per USD.
