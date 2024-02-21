Moldova to hand over new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Moldova will provide Ukraine with the first batch of humanitarian aid in 2024 worth 4.9 million lei (over 250 thousand euros). The corresponding draft decision was approved today at a meeting of the Moldovan government, UNN reports with reference to Vocea Basarabiei.

Details

The goods to be delivered to Ukraine will include 19 power plants, blood transfusion equipment, about 80,000 protective masks, hand sanitizers and more than 50,000 canned meat and fish.

The humanitarian aid will be delivered to Ukraine by teams of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations. A little over 100,000 lei (over 5 thousand euros) will be allocated for transportation costs.

For reference

Last year, Moldova sent three batches of humanitarian aid to Ukraine - in February, April, and September. The aid was sent mainly for the needs of the Ukrainian army. Also in June 2023, Moldova sent eight trucks of humanitarian aid worth 200 thousand euros to overcome the environmental and humanitarian consequences caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

