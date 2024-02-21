Moldova to hand over new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 95522 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109978 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152687 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156487 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252594 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174640 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165823 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148399 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30099 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 26452 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 33454 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 26325 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 23536 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252594 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227082 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213011 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238698 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225398 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 95522 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69140 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75632 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113353 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114230 views
Moldova to hand over new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33617 views

Moldova has approved a plan to provide Ukraine with more than $250,000 worth of humanitarian aid in 2024, including power generators, medicines, and canned food.

Moldova will provide Ukraine with the first  batch of humanitarian aid in 2024 worth 4.9 million lei (over 250 thousand euros). The corresponding draft decision was approved today at a meeting of the Moldovan government, UNN reports with reference to Vocea Basarabiei.

Details 

The goods to be delivered to Ukraine will include 19 power plants, blood transfusion equipment, about 80,000 protective masks, hand sanitizers and more than 50,000 canned meat and fish. 

The humanitarian aid will be delivered to Ukraine by teams of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations. A little over 100,000 lei (over 5 thousand euros) will be allocated for transportation costs. 

For reference 

Last year, Moldova sent three batches of humanitarian aid to Ukraine - in February, April, and September. The aid was sent mainly for the needs of the Ukrainian army. Also in June 2023, Moldova sent eight trucks of humanitarian aid worth 200 thousand euros to overcome the environmental and humanitarian consequences caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

Moldova will withdraw from all agreements signed within the CIS by the end of 202421.12.23, 11:54 • 22960 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

