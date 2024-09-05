Mobilized people undergo shorter training period, but dynamics at the front require faster deployment of new forces - Syryskyi

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that the mobilized soldiers are undergoing less training than he would like, but the dynamics at the front require the deployment of new forces as soon as possible. He said this in an interview with CNN, reports UNN.

According to Syrsky, the mobilized receive less training than he would like.

“Of course, everyone wants the level of training to be the best, so we are training highly qualified professional military. At the same time, the dynamics at the front require us to deploy new forces as soon as possible,” said Syrsky.

He added that recruits undergo one month of basic military training, followed by half a month to a full month of more specialized training before being sent to fight.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat mobilization in Ukraine is going according to the plan of the General Command and the General Staff. In the two months since the mobilization was intensified, almost 5 million Ukrainians have updated their military records.