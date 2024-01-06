"Mobilization" became the word of 2023 in Ukraine

The Dictionary of Modern Ukrainian Language and Slang "Myslovo" has chosen the word of the year 2023 - "mobilization". This is reported by UNN with reference to the message on the dictionary's website.

Details

"The Myslovo Dictionary of Modern Ukrainian Language and Slang has chosen the word "mobilization" as the word of 2023. The term has been at the center of public discussion throughout the year, with peak interest in December, when the government introduced a controversial draft law on mobilization to parliament," the statement said.

It is noted that the word "mobilization" has displaced another candidate - "counteroffensive".

Other contenders for the word of the year title, all of which are related to the war this year, include: "evader", "eggs for 17 hryvnias", "blockade/de-blockade", "summer in Crimea", "positional warfare", "conflict", "drone".

Recall

On December 25, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft law No. 10378 regulating mobilization , recruitment and military service. This legislative initiative envisages a number of restrictions and sanctions against conscripts who evade mobilization.

The deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, Yevheniya Kravchuk, stated that the draft law on mobilization submitted to the Verkhovna Rada by the Cabinet of Ministers would not be voted on in its original form, and that work would be done to develop a compromise version of the draft law.

Committee begins consideration of new draft law on mobilization today - Arakhamia