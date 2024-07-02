Mkrtchan Brothers Charitable Foundation donates 80 tons of drinking water to communities in Donetsk region

The Mkrtchan Brothers Charitable Foundation donated 80 tons of drinking water to the communities of Donetsk region.

The aid is intended for residents of frontline areas where water supply systems have been severely damaged by enemy terrorist attacks.

"The problem of water supply is the most acute for many communities in the face of hostile attacks on critical infrastructure. It is almost impossible to fully restore it in the face of terrorist risks. As a result, residents of many communities do not have constant access to quality drinking water. The government and charitable organizations are coming to the rescue," the Mkrtchan Brothers Charitable Foundation said.

Over the past years, the Mkrtchan Brothers Charitable Foundation has been providing assistance to residents of frontline regions and displaced persons. It provides food packages, drinking water, building materials, stoves, water purification systems, medical equipment and baby food to affected communities and residents.