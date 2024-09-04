Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: the consequences are shown

Five people were injured in a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih, including a 10-year-old child. The consequences of the enemy strike were shown in the Prosecutor General's Office in Telegram, UNN reports .

According to the investigation, on the morning of September 4, 2024, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih. Five people were injured, including a 10-year-old girl - , the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

The shelling damaged a hotel, high-rise buildings, educational institutions, cars, a pharmacy, and shops.

Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

Under the procedural supervision of the Dnipro Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In Kryvyi Rih enemy hit a hotel: destruction from the first to the third floor