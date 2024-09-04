Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: the consequences are shown
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih injured 5 people, including a 10-year-old girl. A hotel, residential buildings, educational institutions and other infrastructure facilities were damaged.
Five people were injured in a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih, including a 10-year-old child. The consequences of the enemy strike were shown in the Prosecutor General's Office in Telegram, UNN reports .
According to the investigation, on the morning of September 4, 2024, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih. Five people were injured, including a 10-year-old girl
The shelling damaged a hotel, high-rise buildings, educational institutions, cars, a pharmacy, and shops.
Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.
Under the procedural supervision of the Dnipro Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
In Kryvyi Rih enemy hit a hotel: destruction from the first to the third floor04.09.24, 09:32 • 58147 views