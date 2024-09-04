ukenru
Actual
Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: the consequences are shown

Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: the consequences are shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 25248 views

A Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih injured 5 people, including a 10-year-old girl. A hotel, residential buildings, educational institutions and other infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Five people were injured in a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih, including a 10-year-old child. The consequences of the enemy strike were shown in the Prosecutor General's Office in Telegram, UNN reports

According to the investigation, on the morning of September 4, 2024, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih. Five people were injured, including a 10-year-old girl

- , the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

The shelling damaged a hotel, high-rise buildings, educational institutions, cars, a pharmacy, and shops.

Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene. 

Under the procedural supervision of the Dnipro Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

