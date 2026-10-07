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Minus 1,690 troops on his birthday: the General Staff congratulated putin on his 74th birthday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 920 views

On October 6, Russian forces lost 1,690 troops. The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,545,950 personnel.

Minus 1,690 troops on his birthday: the General Staff congratulated putin on his 74th birthday

During the day on October 6, the enemy lost 1,690 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, as of October 7, reached approximately 1,545,950 personnel.

"By unleashing the largest war on the continent since World War II, the Russian dictator brings his country closer to the brink and himself closer to the garbage heap of history with each new year," the General Staff summarized.

We remind you

russia created a new division for the first time in a year and immediately threw it into the battles for Kostiantynivka.

ISW called Putin's claims about the capture of 1,300 sq km of Ukraine "hallucinations," as Russia lost territory04.10.26, 00:56 • 25350 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
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