NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91721 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103827 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120306 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189571 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233871 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143499 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369244 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181770 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149639 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197930 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ministry of internal affairs: this year, 355 thousand applications have already been submitted to the Unified Register of weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20826 views

This year, 355 thousand applications were submitted to the Unified Register of weapons in Ukraine, of which 337 thousand have already been processed and permits issued, which indicates a tendency to increase the number of people applying for a permit to buy or store weapons.

Ministry of internal affairs: this year, 355 thousand applications have already been submitted to the Unified Register of weapons

This year, 355 thousand applications have already been submitted to the Unified Register of weapons, 337 thousand of them have been processed and appropriate permits have been granted. In general, the number of people who want to get permission to purchase or store weapons is increasing. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the Department of informatization of the Ministry of internal affairs of Ukraine Sergey Sumsky, reports UNN.

Details

The Unified Register of weapons has been operating for about a year. We can state that this is positive for the registration and turnover of weapons in the country, has strengthened control over these processes and the number of appeals to this register, the number of registered owners of such weapons is increasing and these processes are becoming more controlled. It was the principled position of the Ministry of internal affairs and Minister Ihor Klymenko personally to digitalize these processes as soon as possible in order to reduce the corruption risks that may accompany the registration of weapons and control over their turnover. And make this service more accessible

 - said Sumsky.

He added that 355 thousand applications for permits were submitted this year.

Already 337 thousand of these applications have been processed and appropriate permits have been granted for certain actions with weapons

 - Added Sumsky.

He noted that the Ministry of internal affairs conducted an information campaign that helped popularize the Unified Register of weapons and explain its convenience and advantages: they introduced the ERZ contact center, which works via telephone, a Telegram bot and a chat bot on the site. About 25,000 requests were received through these channels, and assistance and explanations are provided through them.

In general, the number of people who want to get permission to purchase or store weapons is increasing. We see that last year 60 thousand applications were received in 5 months, then for the corresponding period of this year - 144 thousand. Now we see an increase in the number of online submission of documents

Sumsky added.

Recall

In June 2023 , the Unified Register of weapons was launched in Ukraine , which was presented by the Ministry of internal affairs in February 2022.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Telegram
Ukraine
Poland
