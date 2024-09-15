Ministry of Ecology: water quality at water intakes in Kyiv and Brovary meets the standard

The water quality in the Desna River at the water intakes in Kyiv and Brovary is within normal limits, there are no risks to water intake, and the water quality in the Seim River in Chernihiv Oblast is improving. This was reported by the Ministry of Environment, according to UNN.



On September 15, 2024, on the Desna River within the Kyiv region, the water quality at the water intakes of Kyiv and Brovary is within normal limits. There are no risks to water intake. No excesses of pesticides, polyaromatic hydrocarbons, volatile organic compounds, or heavy metals were detected. No fish deaths were detected, dissolved oxygen levels are within normal limits, and water darkening is recorded. No exceedances were recorded for ammonium nitrogen, nitrite and chloride, - the statement said.

The Ministry of Environment noted that the pollution moving along the Desna is less concentrated than it was at the beginning in the Seim River and at water intake points in Chernihiv region.

According to Kyivvodokanal and the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, no exceedances were found in the samples of drinking water taken on the morning of September 15 at the control points of centralized water supply in Kyiv,” the Ministry of Environment summarized.

As UNN previously reported ,, , the pollution [4] in the Desna river is moving to Kyiv, but the concentration is lower due to dilution. Kyivvodokanal is ready to treat the water, there are no threats to the drinking water supply of Kyiv residents.