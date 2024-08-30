Ministry of Defense returns 130 hectares of land in Ternopil region to its ownership

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has returned a 130-hectare plot in the Ternopil region, which has been misused for more than 10 years. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the Ministry of Defense.

The agency explains that in 1961, this territory was allocated to the military department for use as a training ground. However, since 2013, a state-owned organization has been operating there.

Following lengthy litigation, in 2021, the Ministry of Defense confirmed its rights to this land plot and obstacles to its use had to be removed.

However, despite the court's decision, even after Russia's full-scale invasion, unauthorized persons continued to operate on the territory of the military camp.

Nevertheless, at the request of the Ministry of Defense , the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre returned the land with an estimated value of UAH 16 million to the use of the defense department.

A 130-hectare plot of land in Ternopil Oblast will now be used to train units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the Defense Ministry summarized.



