Ministry of Defense returns 130 hectares of land in Ternopil region to its ownership

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123627 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127505 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 208971 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158964 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156084 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144278 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203967 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112564 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192026 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105171 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 86721 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 60896 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102888 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 97936 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 46133 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 208971 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203967 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 192026 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 218612 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206475 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 23685 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 40691 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152551 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151677 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155661 views
Ministry of Defense returns 130 hectares of land in Ternopil region to its ownership

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27305 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has returned 130 hectares of land in Ternopil region that had been misused for 10 years. The land, worth UAH 16 million, will be used for training the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has returned a 130-hectare plot in the Ternopil region, which has been misused for more than 10 years. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the Ministry of Defense.

Details

The agency explains that in 1961, this territory was allocated to the military department for use as a training ground. However, since 2013, a state-owned organization has been operating there.

Following lengthy litigation, in 2021, the Ministry of Defense confirmed its rights to this land plot and obstacles to its use had to be removed.

However, despite the court's decision, even after Russia's full-scale invasion, unauthorized persons continued to operate on the territory of the military camp.

Nevertheless, at the request of the Ministry of Defense , the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre returned the land with an estimated value of UAH 16 million to the use of the defense department.

A 130-hectare plot of land in Ternopil Oblast will now be used to train units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- the Defense Ministry summarized.

Recall

An illegal registration of a church into private ownership was found on the territory of a military unit in Kyiv. The facility belonged to an organization affiliated with the UOC-MP, which could have led to a leak of information about military movements.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising