Minister of Veterans Affairs Laputina resigns

Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Yulia Laputina has resigned. The government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, wrote about it on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a letter of resignation from Yulia Laputina, Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine. - Melnychuk wrote.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said that the application would be considered at the next plenary session.

Addendum Addendum

Laputina has been Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine since December 18, 2020.

Prior to that, she worked as Director General of the Directorate of Communication and Information Policy of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

From 2014 to 2020, she participated in the implementation of tasks to ensure the security of the state in the ATO/JFO area.