Minister of Veterans Affairs Laputina resigns

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 71919 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118017 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122839 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164796 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165224 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267654 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176854 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166845 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148609 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237727 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100587 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 65619 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 37984 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 34355 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 47762 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267654 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237727 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223047 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248506 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234638 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118017 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100411 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100845 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117341 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117978 views
Minister of Veterans Affairs Laputina resigns

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28621 views

Ukraine's Minister of Veterans Affairs Yulia Laputina resigned, submitting her resignation to the Verkhovna Rada.

Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Yulia Laputina has resigned. The government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, wrote about it on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a letter of resignation from Yulia Laputina, Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine. 

- Melnychuk wrote.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said that the application would be considered at the next plenary session. 

Addendum Addendum

Laputina has been Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine since December 18, 2020.

Prior to that, she worked as Director General of the Directorate of Communication and Information Policy of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

From 2014 to 2020, she participated in the implementation of tasks to ensure the security of the state in the ATO/JFO area.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

Contact us about advertising