Millionaire blogger popularizes keeping wild animals at home: animal rights activists sound the alarm

Blogger Oleh Mushakovsky has kept a green monkey as a pet, which has caused outrage among animal rights activists, as such actions not only popularize animal cruelty but also stimulate the black market for exotic animals. This was written by animal rights activist Orest Zalypsky on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

It's sad that while we are trying to inform people about the dangers of keeping wild animals at home, a person who has an influence on millions of people popularizes it. In the author's comments, we see people's interest in buying a green monkey for themselves. So we conclude that Oleg Mashukovsky is popularizing the purchase of wild animals. The black market will flourish thanks to the actions of such bloggers. It's a pity that the opinion of such people will undo a lot of our work - Zalypsky wrote.

He added that animals are not toys and not a subject for hype.

Blogger Oleh Mashukovsky on his TikTok channel shows a video of a green monkey named Maile Olegovna. In the comments to the video, people write that they also want a monkey, which causes outrage among animal rights activists.

