Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75664 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106020 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148945 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153106 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249642 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173938 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165218 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225506 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Actual people
Actual places
Millionaire blogger popularizes keeping wild animals at home: animal rights activists sound the alarm

Millionaire blogger popularizes keeping wild animals at home: animal rights activists sound the alarm

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 97214 views

Millionaire blogger Oleg Mushakovsky has started making video content with a green marmoset as his pet, which is causing outrage among animal rights activists. They warn that this stimulates the black market for exotic animals.

Blogger Oleh Mushakovsky has kept a green monkey as a pet, which has caused outrage among animal rights activists, as such actions not only popularize animal cruelty but also stimulate the black market for exotic animals. This was written by animal rights activist Orest Zalypsky on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

It's sad that while we are trying to inform people about the dangers of keeping wild animals at home, a person who has an influence on millions of people popularizes it. In the author's comments, we see people's interest in buying a green monkey for themselves. So we conclude that Oleg Mashukovsky is popularizing the purchase of wild animals. The black market will flourish thanks to the actions of such bloggers. It's a pity that the opinion of such people will undo a lot of our work

- Zalypsky wrote.

He added that animals are not toys and not a subject for hype.

Add

Blogger Oleh Mashukovsky on his TikTok channel shows a video of a green monkey named Maile Olegovna. In the comments to the video, people write that they also want a monkey, which causes outrage among animal rights activists.

Recall

Ukrainian blogger Yulia Verbinets, known as Verba, has been criticized for publicly showing off her brand new car, accusing her of having different values amid the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war. 

Animal rights activists evacuate 68 goats from Kherson region23.12.23, 23:14 • 28528 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

tiktokTikTok
ukraineUkraine

