Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 38370 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100474 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162358 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135360 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141639 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138336 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179898 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111991 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170899 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104702 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

MI5: Russian intelligence aims to cause 'chaos on British and European streets' - BBC

MI5: Russian intelligence aims to cause 'chaos on British and European streets' - BBC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15629 views

The head of MI5 warns of a threat from Russian intelligence aimed at creating chaos in Britain and Europe. The GRU is conducting arson, sabotage and other operations to destabilize the situation.

The head of the UK's domestic intelligence agency warns that Russian intelligence has set out to create “chaos on British and European streets.”  The UK may now be facing a serious multi-layered threat.

Writes UNN with a link to the British Broadcasting Corporation news service and CNN.

The head of MI5's internal security service, Director General of the Security Service (MI5) Ken McCallum, said that Russia's GRU intelligence agency continues “an ongoing mission to wreak havoc on British and European streets” by conducting operations that include “arson, sabotage and more.

MI5 has a huge job to do. The first 20 years of my career here were filled with terrorist threats... Now we face them alongside state-sponsored assassination and sabotage plots against the backdrop of a major ground war in Europe

- McCallum said.

He reminded that more than 750 Russian diplomats have been expelled from European countries since the start of the invasion of Ukraine. Most of them on charges of espionage.

Recall

Russia spreads a fake about detention of Ukrainian intelligence officers.

Poor preparation: British intelligence explains why russia accidentally bombs its own cities.

If Ukraine falls, Europe falls - Austin13.06.24, 16:46 • 31994 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World

