MI5: Russian intelligence aims to cause 'chaos on British and European streets' - BBC

The head of the UK's domestic intelligence agency warns that Russian intelligence has set out to create “chaos on British and European streets.” The UK may now be facing a serious multi-layered threat.

The head of MI5's internal security service, Director General of the Security Service (MI5) Ken McCallum, said that Russia's GRU intelligence agency continues “an ongoing mission to wreak havoc on British and European streets” by conducting operations that include “arson, sabotage and more.

MI5 has a huge job to do. The first 20 years of my career here were filled with terrorist threats... Now we face them alongside state-sponsored assassination and sabotage plots against the backdrop of a major ground war in Europe - McCallum said.

He reminded that more than 750 Russian diplomats have been expelled from European countries since the start of the invasion of Ukraine. Most of them on charges of espionage.

