MHP is among the top largest Ukrainian investors for the second time

MHP is among the top three companies in terms of investment in business development. The relevant rating was recently published by NV, based on data from about 160 of Ukraine's largest companies, UNN reports.

It is worth noting that in 2024, MHP has been ranked as the top private investor in Ukraine for the second time - the previous rating was published by Forbes in May.

Since the full-scale invasion, MHP has invested UAH 14.8 billion in business development in Ukraine. This allows the company to operate stably, provide jobs for thousands of MHP employees, and contribute to the financial and economic stability of Ukraine.

The main areas for investment include support and modernization of technologies and equipment, digital transformation, projects to increase production efficiency and reduce production costs, energy efficiency and energy independence of the company, social initiatives, development of the culinary business, and launch of new products.

In addition, the company invests in businesses that expand its culinary expertise and help build MHP's culinary ecosystem.

MHP is an international food and agricultural technology company. It has production facilities in Ukraine and the Balkans. MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. It employs more than 32,000 people in Ukraine and abroad and is one of the top 10 employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.

MHP exports its products to more than 70 countries. Its land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector in 2023 and is one of the country's top investors. As a culinary company, MHP develops more than 15 product brands and, together with partners, several chains, including Myasomarket stores and Döner Market outlets. MHP also operates a Culinary Center.

Together with its strategic partner, the MHP for Communities Charitable Foundation, the company develops communities. The company is implementing the MHP Next door program to provide individual support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, their families and those waiting for their loved ones from the frontline.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk.