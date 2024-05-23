MES approves shortened educational programs for children abroad

The Ministry of Education and Science has approved shortened curricula, including Ukrainian language, Ukrainian literature, Ukrainian history and geography, for secondary schools. These programs are intended for students who have missed school or have not studied under Ukrainian programs for a long time, including children abroad and those who are forced to stay in the temporarily occupied territories. Writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Details

The abbreviated programs are designed to provide children with basic knowledge in certain subjects, which will allow them to continue their education in Ukrainian schools without hindrance.

Today, almost 400,000 students are studying abroad. They study remotely, in family or external forms in our schools and at the same time have to attend schools in their host countries. This can be a difficult task for a child. Therefore, studying Ukrainian studies under a shortened program will help students overcome educational losses without a double workload. In addition, it is an important tool for maintaining a connection with Ukraine, - said Deputy Minister of Education and Science Andriy Stashkiv.

It is noted that the programs and methodological recommendations to them can be viewed at by reference. They are based on model curricula recommended by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine. They cover the Ukrainian language and literature for grades 5-7, the history of Ukraine for grades 5-6, geography for grades 6-9, as well as the curricula for these subjects for grades 8-11 approved by the Ministry of Education and Science.

The programs can be used in classrooms to compensate for educational losses, targeting students in grades 5-11 who need additional classes to master core subjects and catch up on material missed due to the war. They can also be used by organizations and institutions that provide educational catch-up in camps or Sunday schools.

Teachers who organize such training can adapt the programs to meet the needs and interests of the students.

If a pupil or student is abroad and is studying under a shortened program, he or she is entitled to credit for grades in other subjects obtained abroad.

Recall

