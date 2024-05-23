MES approves shortened educational programs for children abroad

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 3127 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 82573 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140970 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145978 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240764 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172213 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163874 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148069 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220316 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112966 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111406 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 41710 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 60486 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107298 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 61854 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240764 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220316 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206806 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232842 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219947 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 3127 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14378 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21348 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107298 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111406 views
Actual
MES approves shortened educational programs for children abroad

MES approves shortened educational programs for children abroad

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26989 views

The Ministry of Education and Science has approved shortened educational programs in the Ukrainian language, literature, history and geography for students abroad and in the occupied territories who missed school due to the war.

The Ministry of Education and Science has approved shortened curricula, including Ukrainian language, Ukrainian literature, Ukrainian history and geography, for secondary schools. These programs are intended for students who have missed school or have not studied under Ukrainian programs for a long time, including children abroad and those who are forced to stay in the temporarily occupied territories. Writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Details

The abbreviated programs are designed to provide children with basic knowledge in certain subjects, which will allow them to continue their education in Ukrainian schools without hindrance.

Today, almost 400,000 students are studying abroad. They study remotely, in family or external forms in our schools and at the same time have to attend schools in their host countries. This can be a difficult task for a child. Therefore, studying Ukrainian studies under a shortened program will help students overcome educational losses without a double workload. In addition, it is an important tool for maintaining a connection with Ukraine,

- said Deputy Minister of Education and Science Andriy Stashkiv.

It is noted that the programs and methodological recommendations to them can be viewed at by reference. They are based on model curricula recommended by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine. They cover the Ukrainian language and literature for grades 5-7, the history of Ukraine for grades 5-6, geography for grades 6-9, as well as the curricula for these subjects for grades 8-11 approved by the Ministry of Education and Science.

The programs can be used in classrooms to compensate for educational losses, targeting students in grades 5-11 who need additional classes to master core subjects and catch up on material missed due to the war. They can also be used by organizations and institutions that provide educational catch-up in camps or Sunday schools.

Teachers who organize such training can adapt the programs to meet the needs and interests of the students.

If a pupil or student is abroad and is studying under a shortened program, he or she is entitled to credit for grades in other subjects obtained abroad.

Recall

Spending time online is often portrayed as something to be avoided, but research shows that internet use is linked to higher well-being for people around the world.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyOur people abroad
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising