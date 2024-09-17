Men's and women's national teams of Ukraine win the round at the Chess Olympiad

The men's and women's national teams of Ukraine have confidently won the 6th round of the 45th World Chess Olympiad, which is currently taking place in Budapest, the Ukrainian Chess Federation reported, UNN writes.

Details

The Ukrainian men's national team defeated Montenegro with a minimum score of 2.5:1.5, but controlled the course of the match, and the opponents had no chance of salvation. Ponomarev scored the decisive victory, while Volokitin, Ivanchuk and Onyshchuk ended the games in a draw.

Ukraine's women's national team defeated Serbia 3-1. The only disappointment of the day was Dolukhanova's defeat. But Osmak, Ushenina and Gaponenko won their matches.

Addendum

After 6 rounds, our teams have 10 points each - the men's team shares 5-14th place, and the women's team - 4-12th. The Indian national team is leading in both tournaments with the maximum score (12 points).

September 17 is a rest day at the Olympics. And on the 18th, the next 7th round will take place. It starts at 16:00 Kyiv time.