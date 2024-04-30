Men are registered for military service at the entrance to occupied Sievierodonetsk - RMA

At the entrance to Severodonetsk, men are being registered for military service, only the most profitable mines will remain in the "LPR", the number of enemy attacks has increased along the entire front line. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

It is noted that men who try to enter or leave Sievierodonetsk are checked for military registration. If the required document is not available, a summons is issued on the spot and a statement is drawn up. The absence of a Russian passport is no longer an obstacle to further mobilization.

The Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation also stated that it was not going to support coal mining enterprises of the so-called "lPR", which are not profitable and operate only with state support. They will be liquidated.

Therefore, they will prepare for the closure of mines that make little profit. The most profitable ones will survive. The occupiers do not care about the number of jobs and, consequently, the standard of living in these regions.

According to the head of the regional military administration Artem Lysohor, the enemy fired 78 artillery and mortar rounds at Kuzemivka, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Hrekivka. 31 unmanned aerial vehicles attempted to hit Ukrainian military positions near Nevske and Kuzemivka.

The Russian attacks were repelled in the area of Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Tverdokhlibove, Serebryanske forestry, and Bilohorivka. The invaders are trying to put pressure in all directions. They are using a large number of artillery. Air strikes were carried out on Stelmakhivka and Serebryansky forest, - Artem Lysogor added.

Yesterday, on April 29, a resident of the liberated Nevskoye needed to get to the pension fund to apply for the relevant payments. She was taken to the nearest branch, assisted with the paperwork and brought home. So far, she is not evacuating.

The occupiers have started auditing the remaining 33 mines in Donbas, almost 100 out of 114 mines have been recognized as unprofitable due to lack of workers and millions of dollars in electricity debts.