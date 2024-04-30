Men are registered for military service at the entrance to occupied Sievierodonetsk - RMA

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94949 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109865 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152580 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156384 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252489 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174601 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165788 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227025 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29378 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25678 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32734 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25543 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22748 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252489 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227025 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212984 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238674 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225378 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94949 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69060 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75553 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113346 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114224 views
Actual
Men are registered for military service at the entrance to occupied Sievierodonetsk - RMA

Men are registered for military service at the entrance to occupied Sievierodonetsk - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22760 views

At the entrance to occupied Severodonetsk, men are being enlisted for military service, and only the most profitable mines will remain in the so-called 'Luhansk people's republic'.

At the entrance to Severodonetsk, men are being registered for military service, only the most profitable mines will remain in the "LPR", the number of enemy attacks has increased along the entire front line. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that men who try to enter or leave Sievierodonetsk are checked for military registration. If the required document is not available, a summons is issued on the spot and a statement is drawn up. The absence of a Russian passport is no longer an obstacle to further mobilization.

The Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation also stated that it was not going to support coal mining enterprises of the so-called "lPR", which are not profitable and operate only with state support. They will be liquidated.

Therefore, they will prepare for the closure of mines that make little profit. The most profitable ones will survive. The occupiers do not care about the number of jobs and, consequently, the standard of living in these regions.

AddendumAddendum

According to the head of the regional military administration Artem Lysohor, the enemy fired 78 artillery and mortar rounds at Kuzemivka, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Hrekivka. 31 unmanned aerial vehicles attempted to hit Ukrainian military positions near Nevske and Kuzemivka.

The Russian attacks were repelled in the area of Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Tverdokhlibove, Serebryanske forestry, and Bilohorivka. The invaders are trying to put pressure in all directions. They are using a large number of artillery. Air strikes were carried out on Stelmakhivka and Serebryansky forest,

- Artem Lysogor added.

Yesterday, on April 29, a resident of the liberated Nevskoye needed to get to the pension fund to apply for the relevant payments. She was taken to the nearest branch, assisted with the paperwork and brought home. So far, she is not evacuating.

Recall

The occupiers have started auditing the remaining 33 mines in Donbas, almost 100 out of 114 mines have been recognized as unprofitable due to lack of workers and millions of dollars in electricity debts.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War

Contact us about advertising