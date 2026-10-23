Megan Fox is "not bothered" by her ex MGK's romance with Dakota Johnson

Photo: instagram.com/meganfox

Actress Megan Fox is reportedly not bothered by her ex Machine Gun Kelly’s new romance with actress Dakota Johnson. UNN writes about this, citing the Daily Mail.

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The 40-year-old actress, who has an 18-month-old daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, with the 36-year-old musician, does not plan to return to their past relationship, as she is focused on other priorities in her life.

Fox is "not bothered" by her ex moving on with his life and is not interested in interfering in his love life, sources told TMZ.

Insiders also told the outlet that Fox is currently single and plans to remain so, as she is focusing on being a hands-on mother and making money.

This came shortly after Fox launched her exclusive content page on Subs.com and after the launch of her new advertising campaign for telemedicine company Ro.

The former couple, who ended their engagement in November 2024 and became parents in March 2025, reportedly no longer have any relationship beyond co-parenting their child.

"MGK and Megan are done and only communicate about their daughter and co-parenting," a source told Us Weekly in late September. "They both know they have toxic tendencies, and this is much better."

The source also said that the rapper "will always love Megan and have a soft spot for her," but said he had "given up on a romantic relationship with her several months ago."

Fox and MGK, born Colson Baker, welcomed a daughter in March 2025, just four months after their relationship reportedly ended in November 2024 following the actress’s claims that he had been communicating with other women.

She is also the mother of three sons—13-year-old Noah, 11-year-old Bodhi, and nine-year-old Journey—from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green. MGK is also the father of 17-year-old daughter Casie, whom he has with his ex-wife Emma Cannon.

MGK and Fox had an intense, on-and-off relationship that lasted about four and a half years.

In January of this year, a source told People: "Their relationship at this point comes down to co-parenting. Megan is focused on her children and the baby, and is simply settling into this new chapter. That is truly her priority."

"Megan is very happy with how he takes care of her and the baby. Although they still live separately, they spend a lot of time together as a family. They put the baby first, and this has brought them closer in many ways," the source said.

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Just last week, Johnson was spotted waiting for MGK outside a recording studio in Los Angeles.

On Friday, a source told the Daily Mail that Johnson had told friends that the relationship between her and Machine Gun Kelly was heating up after they spent time together at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding on July 4.

"She told friends that they have amazing sexual chemistry, and that it is the best sex she has ever had; she calls it ‘fireworks,’" the source said.

An insider close to the actress also told the Daily Mail that they are talking about their future and about him meeting her family.

"They agreed that they would have the most beautiful children, and she wants children, so although on the surface they look like a very unexpected couple, I think that ultimately they want the same thing: a family. In fact, they have quite a strong foundation, since they started out as friends and got to know each other well before a romantic relationship developed between them, so they know each other very well," they added.

Brian Austin Green comments on the breakup of Megan Fox and MGK: “We need to grow up”