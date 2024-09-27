Medicines in Ukraine will be additionally protected from falsification: what is known

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decision on the establishment and operation of a national 2D-coded drug verification system. It obliges manufacturers to apply safety measures to the packaging of medicines. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Manufacturers will be required to label drug packages with a code with a unique identifier.

It will be possible to apply safety equipment voluntarily from January 1, 2026, and mandatory from January 1, 2028.

Medicines will be checked for authenticity before being provided to consumers - it will be established by an end-to-end verification system with verification at the distributor level.

At the point of dispensing, the medicines will be scanned and checked to see if the information on the unique verifier matches the information entered by the manufacturer in the centralized data storage. If the data matches, the code on the package will be deactivated and the medicine will be given to the patient.

If the information does not match, the system will issue a warning and define it as an emergency. In this case, such medicines will not be dispensed to the consumer, and the competent authorities will check them.

Labeling with a two-dimensional barcode will ensure the observance of patients' rights to safe medicines in Ukraine and effective counteraction to the entry of counterfeit medicines into the territory of Ukraine, the Ministry of Healthcare said.

They also added that in this way Ukraine is gradually moving to EU standards to provide Ukrainians with quality medicines and fight against counterfeiting.

