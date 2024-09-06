Mayor of Brovary congratulated athlete Lyudmyla Danylina on her silver medal at the Paralympic Games

Brovary resident Lyudmyla Danylina, who won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris today, was congratulated on this important sporting achievement by the city's mayor, Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports .

We have great news from Paris! Brovary resident Liudmyla Danylina is a silver medalist at the 2024 Paralympics! Congratulations to Liudmyla and her coach Serhii Stelmakh, congratulations to our community, congratulations to Ukraine on its high achievements - Ihor Sapozhko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Athlete Liudmyla Danylina finished second in the 1500 meters (T20 class). The Ukrainian ran the distance in a personal best of 4:28.40 minutes.

Athlete Lyudmyla Danylina is an international master of sports of Ukraine, a graduate of the Kyiv Regional Center "Invasport".

She is a medalist at the Summer Paralympic Games, a two-time champion and silver medalist at the 2015 Global Games, and a bronze medalist at the 2015 World Championships. She plays in the T20 class - athletes with intellectual disabilities.