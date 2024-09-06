Mayor of Brovary congratulated athlete Lyudmyla Danylina on her silver medal at the Paralympic Games
Kyiv • UNN
Liudmyla Danylina from Brovary won a silver medal in the 1500 meters at the Paralympic Games in Paris. The athlete set a personal record by running the distance in 4:28.40 minutes.
Brovary resident Lyudmyla Danylina, who won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris today, was congratulated on this important sporting achievement by the city's mayor, Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports .
We have great news from Paris! Brovary resident Liudmyla Danylina is a silver medalist at the 2024 Paralympics! Congratulations to Liudmyla and her coach Serhii Stelmakh, congratulations to our community, congratulations to Ukraine on its high achievements
Recall
Athlete Liudmyla Danylina finished second in the 1500 meters (T20 class). The Ukrainian ran the distance in a personal best of 4:28.40 minutes.
Optional
Athlete Lyudmyla Danylina is an international master of sports of Ukraine, a graduate of the Kyiv Regional Center "Invasport".
She is a medalist at the Summer Paralympic Games, a two-time champion and silver medalist at the 2015 Global Games, and a bronze medalist at the 2015 World Championships. She plays in the T20 class - athletes with intellectual disabilities.