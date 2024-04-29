Mayor: Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Odesa rises to three
Kyiv • UNN
Three people are killed and 20 injured as a result of Russian missile attack on Odesa, Ukraine.
The number of victims of a Russian missile strike in Odesa has increased to three. This was reported by Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.
"We have just learned that a woman born in 1983 died in the hospital. This brings the death toll from the attack to three. My sincere condolences to the families and friends...", - Trukhanov said.
According to the mayor, 20 people were wounded in the attack.
