Mayor: Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Odesa rises to three

The number of victims of a Russian missile strike in Odesa has increased to three. This was reported by Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.

"We have just learned that a woman born in 1983 died in the hospital. This brings the death toll from the attack to three. My sincere condolences to the families and friends...", - Trukhanov said.

According to the mayor, 20 people were wounded in the attack.

