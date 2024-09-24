Mayor: Number of victims of Russian attack in Kharkiv rises to 34
As a result of the Russian shelling of residential areas of Kharkiv, 34 people were injured, three were killed. Among the wounded are a 17-year-old girl and an 87-year-old woman, four are in serious condition.
The number of victims of the Russian attack in Kharkiv has increased to 34. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.
"The number of wounded as a result of the terrorist shelling of Kharkiv has increased to 34. Three people were killed," said Terekhov.
