Mayor: Number of victims of Russian attack in Kharkiv rises to 34

The number of victims of the Russian attack in Kharkiv has increased to 34. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"The number of wounded as a result of the terrorist shelling of Kharkiv has increased to 34. Three people were killed," said Terekhov.

In Kharkiv, the rubble of a destroyed house is being cleared: a person is being searched for

Add

As UNN reported, 31 people were injured and three were killed as a result of Russian shelling of residential areas of Kharkiv . Among the wounded are a 17-year-old girl and an 87-year-old woman, four are in serious condition.