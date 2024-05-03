May 3: World Press Freedom Day, International Day of the Sun, Good Friday

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94810 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109843 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 152561 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 156366 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252460 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174593 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165779 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227010 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29232 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25535 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32593 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25357 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22518 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252460 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227010 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212977 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238667 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225372 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94810 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69018 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75510 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113341 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114219 views
May 3: World Press Freedom Day, International Day of the Sun, Good Friday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 130439 views

Today, on April 3, in many countries of the world, representatives of the media community and people who want to receive objective information can join the World Press Freedom Day

Today, on April 3, in many countries of the world, representatives of the media community and people who want to receive objective information can join the World Press Freedom Day, UNN writes.

The event was launched by the United Nations in 1992 to counteract censorship by government agencies.

Censorship dates back to ancient times. It is believed that the first known victim of censorship was the ancient Greek philosopher Socrates, who was sentenced to death for his free thinking and forced to drink poison.

In Europe, censorship began to take on an unprecedented scale shortly after the invention of the printing press. In 1501, Pope Alexander VI ordered printers to provide church authorities with copies of all materials before publication. The punishment for disobedience to censorship was fines and excommunication.

In 1563, King Charles IX of France  forbade the printing of anything without his personal permission, and other European monarchs soon followed suit.

In 1766, the Swedish parliament passed the Freedom of the Press Act, which is recognized as the world's first law to support freedom of the press and information.

In the United States, the 1735 trial of publisher John Peter Sanger, accused of slandering Governor William Crosby, became a landmark. The jury found the criticism in the newspaper to be factual and acquitted Zenger. In 1791, the principle of freedom of speech and the press was enshrined in the First Amendment to the US Constitution

Today you can also join the International Day of the Sun. The event in honor of the star that is the center of the solar system was launched in the United States and quickly became popular in many countries around the world.

The sun has been a central element of human life and culture for thousands of years, symbolizing energy, light and life. Today, it is recognized not only for its life-giving properties, but also as a clean and inexhaustible source of energy. Solar power, derived from the sun's energy, is an important alternative to fossil fuels, reducing our carbon footprint and mitigating the effects of climate change.

Today is a mournful day for Orthodox Christians - Good Friday.

It was on the Friday after the verdict of the procurator of Judea, Pontius Pilate, that Jesus Christ was crucified on Calvary.

Good Friday is the strictest day of the Easter Lent. It is also strictly forbidden to have fun, swear, drink alcohol, touch sharp objects, or work hard.

You should definitely visit the evening service of the church.

Nikolai, Pavel, Timothy, and Ulyana celebrate their name days today.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

