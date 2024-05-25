May 25: World Surgery Day, in Ukraine Day of Publishers, Printing and Book Distribution Workers

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

May 25: World Surgery Day, in Ukraine Day of Publishers, Printing and Book Distribution Workers

May 25: World Surgery Day, in Ukraine Day of Publishers, Printing and Book Distribution Workers

Kyiv  •  UNN

Today, on May 25, various events are taking place in many countries around the world to mark World Surgery Day, which is one of the oldest branches of medicine, but its widespread use has only become possible since the 19th century.

Today, May 25, various events are taking place in many countries around the world on the occasion of World Surgery Day, UNN reports.

Surgery is one of the oldest branches of medicine, but its widespread use has been possible since the nineteenth century. First, the rapid development of knowledge of human anatomy, then the scientific substantiation and introduction of antiseptic and aseptic techniques, anesthesia, the discovery of blood groups by system and their compatibility during hemotransfusion. Surgical instruments play a prominent role in surgical treatment.

The key goal of today's event, which was initiated by a group of medical organizations, is to raise awareness of the critical need for equitable and quality surgical care around the world.

On the last Saturday of May, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Publishers, Printing and Book Distribution Workers.

Printing presses appeared in Ukraine as early as the 15th century, so printing has its own long history. The  Ostroh Bible, published in 1581, was a work of book art. This book became a kind of canon by which religious books were published not only in Ukraine but also in neighboring European countries.

A related, though unofficial, holiday celebrated in Ukraine today is Philologist's Day.

The first documented philological study of the Ukrainian language can be considered the dictionary of Lavrentiy Zizaniy, created in the 16th century, in which more than a thousand words of Church Slavonic are explained by their Ukrainian equivalents.

Employees of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection also celebrate their professional holiday in Ukraine.

Many countries are celebrating World Thyroid Day today.

The thyroid gland is an organ of the endocrine system that produces hormones necessary for the proper functioning of the body (calcitonin, thyroxine, and triiodothyronine). Disruption of the gland's activity has serious consequences: delayed physical and mental development, facial swelling, decreased intellectual abilities, drowsiness, etc.

Doctors assure that almost a third of the world's population has problems with the thyroid gland, so you need to regularly visit an endocrinologist and undergo ultrasound diagnostics.

Today is also the International Day of Skin Pigmentation, an event dedicated to raising public awareness of various diseases that affect skin pigmentation, such as vitiligo, albinism, and melasma.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of the Third Discovery of the Head of John the Baptist.

John the Baptist exposed King Herod Antipas for living with his brother's wife. For this he was thrown into prison, where he was kept for 10 months.

During a banquet in honor of the king's birthday, his mistress persuaded her daughter to demand that the head of John the Baptist be brought to her. Antipas had previously sworn that he would fulfill the girl's every whim, so he sent a soldier to prison and beheaded John the Baptist. John's body was buried, and the severed head was buried separately by a maid in the palace of Herod Antipas.

The head of John the Baptist was found twice and lost twice.

According to legend, the head of John the Baptist was found for the third time in the 9th century near the city of Emesa and transferred to Constantinople.

Today, Ivan, Victoria, and Elena celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

