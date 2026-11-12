Mavic alternatives tested in Ukraine: what specifications were checked

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The Brave1 defense innovation cluster, jointly with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, conducted tests of Mavic-type reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from 9 Ukrainian manufacturers.

The aim was to verify whether the platforms meet the actual needs of the military and the conditions of the modern battlefield, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

Which characteristics of the Ukrainian drones were tested

During the tests, the following were assessed:

the drones’ resistance to electronic warfare,

the quality of video communications and data transmission,

flight duration and other characteristics important for operations at the front.

Following the test results, manufacturers whose drones confirmed their combat readiness are already moving toward contracting with the Ministry of Defense for further delivery to military units.

Why Ukraine needs an alternative to Mavic

Mavic has become one of the key tools for tactical-level reconnaissance. But the war requires a constant increase in the demands placed on UAVs.

As the kill zone expands, the military needs drones that can remain airborne longer, operate over greater distances, and maintain effectiveness under conditions of intensive electronic warfare. Civilian drones are increasingly less capable of meeting these needs.

That is why the Ministry of Defense and Brave1 are systematically developing Ukrainian drones as an alternative to Mavic.

What a Ukrainian replacement for Mavic should be

Creating a simple copy of Mavic is not enough. What is needed is a functional alternative—drones adapted to the conditions of the modern battlefield and the specific tasks of the military:

resistance to electronic warfare—the ability to operate under radio-electronic suppression and without GPS;

flight duration—at least 60 minutes in the air;

remote control—the ability to operate over a greater distance so that the operator can remain in a safer location;

ease of control—a user interface familiar to military personnel that will not require lengthy retraining.

The Ministry of Defense and Brave1 continue to work on developing Ukrainian defense technologies. The task is to help the most effective developments move more quickly from testing to contracting and to provide the military with technologies that meet the actual needs of the front.

Ministry of Defense has approved for operation the Ukrainian analogue of the Humvee and an upgraded MRAP armored vehicle