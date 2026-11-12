$45.320.1850.480.60
ukenru
08:47 PM • 1768 views
Mavic alternatives tested in Ukraine: what specifications were checked
Exclusive
06:13 PM • 22155 views
Fake News Factory: How Russian Propaganda Manipulates Information about Anti-Corruption Investigations in Ukraine
05:53 PM • 19689 views
On November 13, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity
05:42 PM • 18303 views
Housing will become more affordable for families with children: what major changes are being prepared for the "eOsela" program
05:20 PM • 16732 views
Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska set a world record in freedivingPhotoVideo
04:35 PM • 15004 views
Witkoff, after his visit to Moscow, announced an agreement on the next trilateral meeting
04:23 PM • 13166 views
"One legend will replace another" — Trump proposed appointing Tim Cook as Nvidia's new CEO
03:07 PM • 15282 views
Jensen Huang, the face of the AI boom, resigned as CEO of Nvidia after a scandal
November 12, 02:49 PM • 15475 views
"All the details need to be clarified" — the OP responded to Putin’s proposal to conduct a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka
November 12, 02:16 PM • 20909 views
In Kramatorsk, the last PrivatBank branch, as well as all Oshchadbank branches and ATMs, will cease operations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Witkoff and Kushner began talks with Putin in the Kremlin – first detailsNovember 12, 12:18 PM • 33653 views
Near the coast of Florida, a legendary liner was sunk to create the world’s largest artificial reefNovember 12, 01:01 PM • 37438 views
Dnipro Mayor Filatov faces possible treason charges - mediaNovember 12, 02:11 PM • 13846 views
From security guarantees to billions in aid: what is being discussed at the summit in Dublin and what Ukraine can expectNovember 12, 03:01 PM • 23027 views
"Alligator" will fly no more — what is known about the Ka-52 shot down by "friendly fire"PhotoVideo05:00 PM • 16585 views
Publications
Mavic alternatives tested in Ukraine: what specifications were checked08:47 PM • 1778 views
Fake News Factory: How Russian Propaganda Manipulates Information about Anti-Corruption Investigations in Ukraine
Exclusive
06:13 PM • 22160 views
Housing will become more affordable for families with children: what major changes are being prepared for the "eOsela" program05:42 PM • 18304 views
"Alligator" will fly no more — what is known about the Ka-52 shot down by "friendly fire"PhotoVideo05:00 PM • 16633 views
From security guarantees to billions in aid: what is being discussed at the summit in Dublin and what Ukraine can expectNovember 12, 03:01 PM • 23077 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harry Kane set a unique record for the England national teamVideo08:54 PM • 86 views
After announcing his resignation: Media outlets found another lover of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang08:12 PM • 1396 views
Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor is leaving the band — the reason has been revealed06:16 PM • 6678 views
Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska set a world record in freedivingPhotoVideo05:20 PM • 16732 views
A European study has revealed 900 million galaxies, as well as the secrets of the "dark universe" — media04:51 PM • 9936 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Forbes
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian

Mavic alternatives tested in Ukraine: what specifications were checked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1768 views

Brave1 and the Ministry of Defense tested Ukrainian Mavic drones for resistance to electronic warfare, communications, and flight duration. The best manufacturers will move on to contracting.

Mavic alternatives tested in Ukraine: what specifications were checked
Illustrative photo

The Brave1 defense innovation cluster, jointly with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, conducted tests of Mavic-type reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from 9 Ukrainian manufacturers. 

The aim was to verify whether the platforms meet the actual needs of the military and the conditions of the modern battlefield, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

Which characteristics of the Ukrainian drones were tested

During the tests, the following were assessed:

  • the drones’ resistance to electronic warfare,
    • the quality of video communications and data transmission,
      • flight duration and other characteristics important for operations at the front.

        Following the test results, manufacturers whose drones confirmed their combat readiness are already moving toward contracting with the Ministry of Defense for further delivery to military units.

        Why Ukraine needs an alternative to Mavic

        Mavic has become one of the key tools for tactical-level reconnaissance. But the war requires a constant increase in the demands placed on UAVs. 

        As the kill zone expands, the military needs drones that can remain airborne longer, operate over greater distances, and maintain effectiveness under conditions of intensive electronic warfare. Civilian drones are increasingly less capable of meeting these needs.

        That is why the Ministry of Defense and Brave1 are systematically developing Ukrainian drones as an alternative to Mavic.

        What a Ukrainian replacement for Mavic should be

        Creating a simple copy of Mavic is not enough. What is needed is a functional alternative—drones adapted to the conditions of the modern battlefield and the specific tasks of the military:

        • resistance to electronic warfare—the ability to operate under radio-electronic suppression and without GPS;
          • flight duration—at least 60 minutes in the air;
            • remote control—the ability to operate over a greater distance so that the operator can remain in a safer location;
              • ease of control—a user interface familiar to military personnel that will not require lengthy retraining.

                The Ministry of Defense and Brave1 continue to work on developing Ukrainian defense technologies. The task is to help the most effective developments move more quickly from testing to contracting and to provide the military with technologies that meet the actual needs of the front.

                Ministry of Defense has approved for operation the Ukrainian analogue of the Humvee and an upgraded MRAP armored vehicle08.07.26, 05:16 • 4425 views

                Antonina Tumanova

                War in UkraineTechnologiesPublications
                War in Ukraine
                Brave1
                Ministry of Defense of Ukraine