The wreckage of a downed missile was found on the territory of Lviv International Airport - SES

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123453 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127247 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 208479 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158726 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155925 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144222 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203682 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112557 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191775 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105170 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 85360 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 59456 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102647 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 96294 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 44364 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 208518 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203713 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191799 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 218380 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206246 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 22061 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 39562 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152422 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151550 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155539 views
The wreckage of a downed missile was found on the territory of Lviv International Airport - SES

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35547 views

Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. In Lviv, 7 people were killed, including 2 children, and 42 people were injured. In Kryvyi Rih, 5 people were injured by falling debris from a downed missile.

On the night of September 4, the Russian army carried out another massive attack on Ukraine. In Lviv, 7 people were killed, including 2 children, and 42 were injured. In Kryvyi Rih, 5 people, including one child, were injured as a result of falling debris from a downed missile. This was reported on Wednesday by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports

According to the State Emergency Service, as of 9:30 a.m., 7 people  (including 2 children) were killed and 42 injured (including 1 child) in Lviv. 12 people have been rescued. The search and rescue operation continues.

Apartment buildings and private houses, cars were damaged, and fires broke out, which rescuers quickly extinguished. Psychologists are working on the ground.

The wreckage of a downed missile was found on the territory of Lviv International Airport. According to preliminary information, the airport's infrastructure was not damaged.

In Kryvyi Rih, 5 people, including 1 child (born in 2014), were injured as a result of the fall of the debris of a downed rocket.

The three-story building of the Arena Hotel was partially destroyed and the fire was extinguished. 18 apartment buildings, 5 educational institutions, 14 social facilities and 9 cars were damaged.

In addition,  air defense missile and UAV fragments were reportedly falling in Kyiv region, and a forest floor fire was extinguished on an area of 0.04 hectares.

22 out of 29 "Shaheds" and 7 out of 13 missiles were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 6 drones were lost, one flew to Belarus04.09.24, 09:49 • 37864 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

