The wreckage of a downed missile was found on the territory of Lviv International Airport - SES

On the night of September 4, the Russian army carried out another massive attack on Ukraine. In Lviv, 7 people were killed, including 2 children, and 42 were injured. In Kryvyi Rih, 5 people, including one child, were injured as a result of falling debris from a downed missile. This was reported on Wednesday by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

According to the State Emergency Service, as of 9:30 a.m., 7 people (including 2 children) were killed and 42 injured (including 1 child) in Lviv. 12 people have been rescued. The search and rescue operation continues.

Apartment buildings and private houses, cars were damaged, and fires broke out, which rescuers quickly extinguished. Psychologists are working on the ground.

The wreckage of a downed missile was found on the territory of Lviv International Airport. According to preliminary information, the airport's infrastructure was not damaged.

In Kryvyi Rih, 5 people, including 1 child (born in 2014), were injured as a result of the fall of the debris of a downed rocket.

The three-story building of the Arena Hotel was partially destroyed and the fire was extinguished. 18 apartment buildings, 5 educational institutions, 14 social facilities and 9 cars were damaged.

In addition, air defense missile and UAV fragments were reportedly falling in Kyiv region, and a forest floor fire was extinguished on an area of 0.04 hectares.

22 out of 29 "Shaheds" and 7 out of 13 missiles were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 6 drones were lost, one flew to Belarus