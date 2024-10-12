Massive gas station explosion in chechnya injures at least four people
A gas station near a college exploded in the chechen capital. Among the injured were a woman and a child who were thrown by the blast wave. The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.
A gas station exploded in grozny, the capital of russia's chechnya. The information about this was spread in public, UNN writes.
It is known that the explosion occurred at a gas station near one of the colleges in grozny. Local publicists say that there were repeated explosions.
At least four people were reported injured. Among the injured are a woman and her child, who were thrown by the shock wave.
Footage from the scene of the incident was posted online. The video shows a powerful explosion that caused a massive fire. The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.
The other day, chechen leader ramzan kadyrov announced "blood revenge" against billionaire dagestan representative suleiman kerimov and state duma deputies bekhan barakhoyev and rizvan kurbanov. He accused them of involvement in the contract killing of kadyrov himself.
After that, in the republic of ingushetia, unidentified persons fired at a car with employees of the Center "E". Three police officers were killed, and the deputy head of the center was not injured.
