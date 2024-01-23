Masked man with machete attacks people in Toronto

At least one person was injured in a machete attack in Toronto. This was reported by the Global News TV channel, UNN reports.

Details

The incident took place in the northern part of the metropolis. According to the police, the attacker was wearing a mask of a character from a horror movie, which was not specified.

He used a machete to attack passers-by. The police are currently searching for the suspect.

Northview Heights High School, which is located in the area, was closed after the incident, but this has since been reversed.

