Masked man with machete attacks people in Toronto
Kyiv • UNN
A masked man, imitating a horror movie character, attacked passersby with a machete in northern Toronto, injuring at least one of them. Police are searching for the suspect, and a local high school has reopened after being temporarily closed.
At least one person was injured in a machete attack in Toronto. This was reported by the Global News TV channel, UNN reports.
Details
The incident took place in the northern part of the metropolis. According to the police, the attacker was wearing a mask of a character from a horror movie, which was not specified.
He used a machete to attack passers-by. The police are currently searching for the suspect.
Northview Heights High School, which is located in the area, was closed after the incident, but this has since been reversed.
