Management of Zaporizhzhia penal colony, where convicts were tortured, will be brought to court

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118080 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120592 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196645 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152602 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152393 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142708 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197508 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112408 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186330 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105079 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 88349 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 64305 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 43057 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 72022 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 49795 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196647 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197508 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186331 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213154 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201315 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 6084 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149487 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148746 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152855 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143790 views
Actual
Management of Zaporizhzhia penal colony, where convicts were tortured, will be brought to court

Management of Zaporizhzhia penal colony, where convicts were tortured, will be brought to court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12833 views

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed an investigation into the management of Berdiansk Correctional Colony No. 77. The defendants will be tried for creating a criminal organization, torture and extortion of money from prisoners in 2016-2020.

Law enforcement officers have completed an investigation into the leadership of the Berdiansk Correctional Colony (No. 77). The colony tortured convicts to enrich the management of the institution. The indictments were sent to court. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, extortion and torture in the colony were carried out in 2016-2020. The management introduced a whole procedure for torturing convicts and extorting money from them and their families. Other convicts were directly involved in torture.

From the moment of arrival to the colony, each of the convicts underwent a rigorous admission procedure, during which they were subjected to sophisticated forms of torture, physical and psychological pressure, the main purpose of which was to break the will of a person and force them to follow any instructions without question

- said the SBI.

It is noted that the convicts were subjected to numerous tortures on a daily basis during the first 14 days of their stay in the quarantine and distribution unit. They were beaten with a plastic or wooden stick on the feet, punched in the neck vertebrae, twisted their arms behind their backs, beaten with a stick on the gluteal region, beaten with a plastic or wooden stick on the phalanges of their fingers, and had fungal infections under their nails with a contaminated sewing needle.

Torture of a child is being investigated in Bukovyna: a mother is suspected of putting her son on a chain14.08.24, 13:11 • 17220 views

Tying up or immobilizing a person for a long time was also used. They were forced to stay in one position for several hours, squat more than 500 or more times , etc.

In between torture, the victims were asked to call their relatives and ask them to transfer money to a specific card, the amount of which varied from one to 100 thousand hryvnias, depending on the financial situation of the relatives.

Unable to withstand the daily torture, the victims and their relatives were forced to comply with the demands of the torturers and to throw money, the SBI said. 

The collected funds were sent to colony  on a monthly basis in parcels for specifically identified convicts, later seized from them and handed over to the leaders.

Former head of colony received 400% bonus after facts of torture were revealed - Lubinets02.08.24, 16:16 • 14813 views

Currently, indictments against the former head of the state institution “Berdiansk Correctional Colony (№ 77)” and his first deputy, as well as 7 convicts who voluntarily agreed to become their accomplices, have been sent to court. 

The actions of the defendants are qualified by part one of Article 255 (creation and management of a criminal organization, participation in a criminal organization and crimes committed by it) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (as amended by Law No. 671 - IX of 04.06.2020), part two of Article 127 (torture), part four of Article 189 (extortion) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising