Man detained in Kyiv region for fatal beating during drunken brawl

In Kyiv region, a man who inflicted fatal blows has been notified of being suspected. This was reported by the Police in the Kyiv region, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv region served a notice of suspicion to a 43-year-old man who inflicted fatal injuries on the victim during a fight. The incident occurred when the man, while intoxicated, had a conflict with passers-by.

During a verbal altercation, a fight broke out between the victim and a bystander. The suspect intervened and struck the man multiple times in the torso and face. As a result of the injuries, the victim suffered damage to his internal organs and died. After the incident, the attacker fled the scene.

The police conducted search operations using the video surveillance system "Safe Kyiv Region", which allowed them to identify the suspect and establish his location.

The man was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine and placed in a temporary detention center.

