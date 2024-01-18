Maine suspends Trump's election exclusion pending Supreme Court ruling

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 85433 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110192 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139774 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137405 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176109 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171592 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282621 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178204 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167201 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148833 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106456 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 84625 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 36593 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 59015 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44604 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 85433 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282621 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250240 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235359 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260677 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44604 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139774 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106646 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106639 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122751 views
Maine suspends Trump's election exclusion pending Supreme Court ruling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26367 views

The state of Maine has suspended former President Donald Trump's exclusion from the presidential primary until the Supreme Court rules on the case.

The state of Maine cannot continue the procedure of removing the name of former US President Donald Trump from the ballots in the presidential primaries until the US Supreme Court rules on the case in Colorado. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

On January 17, Maine Supreme Court Justice Michaela Murphy denied Trump's request to stay the case. Instead, she returned the case to the secretary of state to await the Supreme Court's decision in a case that could prove decisive in the 2024 presidential race.

The Court considers it necessary to take into account the risk of voter confusion if numerous administrative or judicial decisions are made on Trump's eligibility to participate in the primary election before the Supreme Court issues its decision,

- the judge wrote.

The document says that the resolution is intended to minimize "any potentially destabilizing impact of inconsistent decisions and will contribute to greater predictability in the weeks leading up to the primary elections.

The court ruling orders Maine Secretary of State Shanny Bellows to make a new decision within 30 days of the Supreme Court's decision that modifies, reverses, or affirms her conclusion last month to remove Trump from the ballot.

Recall

The Colorado Supreme Court has ruledthat former US President Donald Trump should be disqualified from running for office due to his alleged role in inciting violence in 2021, suspending the decision until January 2024 for an appeal.

Donald Trump has filed a court appeal to overturn his exclusion from the Republican Party primary in Colorado04.01.24, 11:11 • 30916 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

