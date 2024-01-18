Maine suspends Trump's election exclusion pending Supreme Court ruling

The state of Maine cannot continue the procedure of removing the name of former US President Donald Trump from the ballots in the presidential primaries until the US Supreme Court rules on the case in Colorado. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

On January 17, Maine Supreme Court Justice Michaela Murphy denied Trump's request to stay the case. Instead, she returned the case to the secretary of state to await the Supreme Court's decision in a case that could prove decisive in the 2024 presidential race.

The Court considers it necessary to take into account the risk of voter confusion if numerous administrative or judicial decisions are made on Trump's eligibility to participate in the primary election before the Supreme Court issues its decision, - the judge wrote.

The document says that the resolution is intended to minimize "any potentially destabilizing impact of inconsistent decisions and will contribute to greater predictability in the weeks leading up to the primary elections.

The court ruling orders Maine Secretary of State Shanny Bellows to make a new decision within 30 days of the Supreme Court's decision that modifies, reverses, or affirms her conclusion last month to remove Trump from the ballot.

Recall

The Colorado Supreme Court has ruledthat former US President Donald Trump should be disqualified from running for office due to his alleged role in inciting violence in 2021, suspending the decision until January 2024 for an appeal.

Donald Trump has filed a court appeal to overturn his exclusion from the Republican Party primary in Colorado