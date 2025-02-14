“Made in Ukraine": the government has allocated UAH 5.1 billion for a number of programs, where the funds will go

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has announced the allocation of UAH 5.1 billion to support programs that are part of the Made in Ukraine policy. He said this during a government meeting, reports UNN.

In particular, he said, we are talking about the following programs:

UAH 2 billion for humanitarian demining of agricultural land. Ukrainian farmers can receive 100% compensation for the demining of their land and resume work as soon as possible.

UAH 1.6 billion to support domestic demand for domestic goods and services. This includes the National Cashback program and compensation for Ukrainian industry products, including the purchase of equipment and machinery.

UAH 500 million will be allocated to compensate for the purchase of agricultural machinery made in Ukraine. We expect the production of relevant machinery and equipment to grow by 10-15% this year.

We are allocating UAH 500 million to create high-quality infrastructure for industrial parks. The funds will be used to equip the engineering and transport infrastructure and connect to the grid in seven industrial parks.

Ukraine is losing a significant number of deminers due to the suspension of funding for humanitarian demining by the US State Department. This funding provided almost 50% of the budget for all humanitarian demining programs in the country.