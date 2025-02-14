“Made in Ukraine": the government has allocated UAH 5.1 billion for a number of programs, where the funds will go

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 9012 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51979 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75900 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106498 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77132 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117887 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101149 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113071 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116715 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153665 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89969 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 57517 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 25552 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86930 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46970 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106498 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117887 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153665 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144284 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176609 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46970 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86930 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134389 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136295 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164527 views
“Made in Ukraine": the government has allocated UAH 5.1 billion for a number of programs, where the funds will go

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22376 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 5.1 billion to support domestic production and demining. The largest amount of funds - UAH 2 billion - was allocated for the demining of agricultural land with full compensation to farmers.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has announced the allocation of UAH 5.1 billion to support programs that are part of the Made in Ukraine policy. He said this during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Today, we are allocating UAH 5.1 billion for programs that are part of the Made in Ukraine policy

- Shmygal said. 

In particular, he said, we are talking about the following programs:

  • UAH 2 billion for humanitarian demining of agricultural land. Ukrainian farmers can receive 100% compensation for the demining of their land and resume work as soon as possible. 
  • UAH 1.6 billion to support domestic demand for domestic goods and services. This includes the National Cashback program and compensation for Ukrainian industry products, including the purchase of equipment and machinery.
  • UAH 500 million will be allocated to compensate for the purchase of agricultural machinery made in Ukraine. We expect the production of relevant machinery and equipment to grow by 10-15% this year.
  • We are allocating UAH 500 million to create high-quality infrastructure for industrial parks. The funds will be used to equip the engineering and transport infrastructure and connect to the grid in seven industrial parks.  

We expect that the program will help increase the production of Ukrainian agricultural machinery by 10-15% 

- He added.

Recall 

Ukraine is losing a significant number of deminers due to the suspension of funding for humanitarian demining by the US State Department. This funding provided almost 50% of the budget for all humanitarian demining programs in the country. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising