Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Macron: Ukraine's surrender cannot be peace - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 30701 views

During the Global Peace Summit, French President Emmanuel Macron said that peace cannot be achieved through Ukraine's surrender.

Macron: Ukraine's surrender cannot be peace - Macron

Peace in Ukraine cannot be established through surrender. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports.

"All of us are committed to building a sustainable peace. But, as has already been said, such peace cannot be achieved through Ukrainian surrender. Therefore, a prerequisite for peace is to help Ukraine repel aggression," Macron said.

Recall

President of Finland Alexander Stubb said that Ukraine is starting the peace process from a position of strength, as it has strengthened significantly over the past three weeks and especially over the past three months.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
