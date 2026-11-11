Lviv surgeons operated for the first time on a man with the rare disease known as Madelung’s disease

In Lviv, doctors operated on a 33-year-old man with the rare Madelung’s disease, improving his quality of life. Surgeons performed two stages of surgery, during which they removed more than a kilogram of fatty deposits. The Lviv City Council reports this, according to UNN.

Details

This disease causes abnormal growth of fatty tissue, mainly in the neck and shoulder area. Around 600 such cases have been described worldwide, and for specialists at St. Panteleimon Hospital, this was their first experience treating the condition. The 33-year-old man noticed the changes in 2022. Over time, the growths spread to his face, neck, shoulders, arms and abdomen, making it difficult for him to turn his head, chew and sleep — the post says.

According to the available information, Lviv surgeons performed two stages of surgery. During the procedures, they removed fatty growths from the front and back of the neck, as well as more than a kilogram of fatty deposits and excess skin.

The procedures were completed without complications. After the surgeries, the patient felt significant relief: it became easier for him to breathe, chew and move — the post says.

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