Lviv says goodbye to the Bazylevych family, killed in Russian attack

A farewell service for the deceased members of the Bazylevych family began at the Garrison Church of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul. People came with fresh flowers and mourning ribbons.

Written by UNN with reference to Suspilne.

The Bazylevych family is saying goodbye in Lviv: Yevheniya, Yaryna, Daryna and Emilia Bazylevych were killed in a terrorist attack by Russia on September 4, in their own home. The funeral service began at 14:00 in the Garrison Church of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul. Relatives, friends, public figures and residents of Lviv came to say goodbye to the victims. Many of them brought bouquets of sunflowers.

People talk about the victims as patriots and the color of the nation.

Yevheniia, Daryna, and Yaryna were all members of the Plast. The youngest daughter of the Bazylevychs, Emilia, was seven years old. The girl went to the second grade.

18-year-old Daryna Bazylevych was a second-year student of the Cultural Studies program at the UCU Faculty of Humanities.

Yaryna Bazylevych, who was 21 years old, worked as a program manager at the Lviv - European Capital of Youth 2025 office.

Only his father survived from the family.

The funeral for Iryna Demydova, who died as a result of the shelling, began at 12:00 in the Church of St. Michael the Archangel. She will be buried in the cemetery in the village of Zymna Voda. The funeral of Yuriy Arabskiy began at 11:00 in the chapel of the Nativity of John the Baptist.

Seven civilians were killed in the Russian attack on Lviv . The mayor of the city, Andriy Sadovyi, announced the names and ages of the victims, including a 7-year-old girl.