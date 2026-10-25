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Lviv region bids farewell to outstanding Ukrainian actor and director Fedir Stryhun

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

In Lviv region, people are saying farewell to actor and director Fedir Stryhun. He dedicated his life to the development of Ukrainian theater and the national stage.

Lviv region bids farewell to outstanding Ukrainian actor and director Fedir Stryhun

In the Lviv region, people are saying farewell to the outstanding Ukrainian actor, director, and longtime figure in the theatrical arts, Fedir Stryhun. This was reported by Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.

Details

The regional governor expressed his condolences to the artist’s family and loved ones, as well as to the entire theater community.

His voice, his roles, and his boundless devotion to the Ukrainian stage will forever remain part of our cultural memory

– Kozytskyi noted.

Fedir Stryhun left a significant mark on the history of Ukrainian theater as an actor and director who devoted his life to the development of national stage art.

May the memory of the Great Master be eternal

– added the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration.

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