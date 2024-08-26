Lutsk: rescuers eliminated the consequences of an enemy attack, showed photos

In the morning, an attack by Russian troops hit an apartment building in Lutsk, damaging the building and property, rescuers extinguished the fire, eliminated the damage and helped evacuate residents to safety, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing photos of the aftermath of the enemy attack, UNN reports.

Details

"Lutsk: rescuers eliminated the consequences of another Russian attack," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.

Around 8:30 a.m., according to the State Emergency Service, "an apartment building on one of the city's avenues was hit." "As a result, the building and property of citizens were damaged," the statement said.

"Rescuers quickly eliminated the consequences of the fire and structural damage in the apartment. In addition, the residents were assisted in evacuating to a safe place," the SES said.

